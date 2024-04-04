Greenwich Entertainment announced the release date for the film Close to You on Thursday. The film will open Aug. 16 in theaters.

Elliot Page stars as Sam, a trans man who visits home for his father's birthday. As it is his first trip back since his transition, Sam reconnects with people from his past and resolves old issues.

Page came out as trans in December 2020. He published his memoir, Pageboy, last year.

Page wrote the story Close to You with writer/director Dominic Savage. Page and Savage produced with Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich, and executive producers Anita Gou, Sam Intili, Nia Vazirani, Francine Maisler, Matt Jordan Smith and Andrew Frank.

Hillary Baack also stars.

Close to You premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.