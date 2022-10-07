Elle Fanning is officially attached to new video game from Hideo Kojima.

Kojima, a famed Japanese video game designer, director and producer, confirmed the news Friday on Twitter.

Reports of Fanning's involvement first surfaced after a QR code at the PAX Australia gaming convention led to a Kojima Productions website with a poster featuring Fanning.

One poster shows Fanning with her face obscured, while another shows her face under red lighting. The posters feature the words "Who am I?" and "Where am I?"

Fanning, 24, is an actress known for playing Princess Aurora in the Maleficent films and a young Catherine the Great in the Hulu series The Great.

Kojima has yet to announce other details about the game, which is rumored to be a horror game titled Overdose.