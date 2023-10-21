The Great actress Elle Fanning has signed on to make her Broadway debut in the play, Appropriate.

The Second Stage Theater production will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The cast will also include Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins penned the stage drama, which is slated to begin previews Nov. 29, with an official opening night set for Dec. 18.

"It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate," a synopsis said.

"Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life," the summary continues. "But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past."

The Great recently was canceled by Hulu after three seasons amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike that has shut down most Hollywood TV and film productions.