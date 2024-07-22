Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes tells the story of the iconic star's rise to fame from a unique point of view ---Taylor's.

The new HBO documentary, which airs Aug. 3, includes snippets from 40 hours of interviews that were originally recorded in 1964.

"I was a child actress thrown into the adult world," Taylor says in a preview HBO released Monday. "But in my own world, I was a terrified little girl."

She distinguishes between the "flesh and blood" person she was within her intimate circle and the "cellophane" person she was perceived to be by the public.

She talks about her roles in Lassie Come Home, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Cleopatra, and she discusses her five marriages.