Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley shared an Easter photo of her smiling as singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus kisses her.

"Happy Easter," Hurley wrote in the post, which also included a heart emoji.

The pair are seen casually dressed outside and leaning against a fence.

Hurley is wearing a cowboy hat and smiling broadly as Cyrus, who wore bunny ears for the occasion, kisses her on the cheek.

People.com contacted the pair's publicists to ask if this means they are romantically involved, but their representatives had no comment.

Cyrus is tagged in the post and Hurley's adult son Damian responded with party and heart emojis of his own.

Cyrus -- who is the father of celebrities Miley, Noah, Trace and Brandi Cyrus -- filed for divorce from his third wife, singer Firerose, last June after seven months of marriage.

Hurley famously dated actor Hugh Grant for more than a decade before marrying Arun Nayar in 2007 and divorcing in 2011.

American businessman Steve Bing, who died by suicide in 2020, is the father of her 23-year-old son Damian.