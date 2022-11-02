Netflix is giving a glimpse of Elite Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer Wednesday for the new season of the Spanish teen drama series.

Elite follows the students of the exclusive Las Encinas high school. Season 6 picks up in the wake of Samuel's (Itzan Escamilla) death.

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past," an official synopsis reads. "However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGBTI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season."

The trailer shows Isadora (Valentina Zenere) seek revenge following her assault in Season 5.

Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ri­os, Andre Lamoglia, Carloto Cotta and Adam Nourou also star.

Season 6 premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

The streaming service renewed the series for Season 7 last week and teased Omar Ayuso's return as Omar Shanaa.