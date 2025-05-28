Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson team up in 'The Pickup' first look
UPI News Service, 05/28/2025
Amazon MGM Studios released a poster and first-look photos for The Pickup, an action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind played by Keke Palmer.
The poster features Palmer, Murphy and Davidson surrounded by money and the tagline: "They're armed, but she's dangerous."
"A routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo," the official synopsis reads.
"As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."
