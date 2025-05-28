Amazon MGM Studios released a poster and first-look photos for The Pickup, an action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored truck drivers ambushed by a criminal mastermind played by Keke Palmer.

The poster features Palmer, Murphy and Davidson surrounded by money and the tagline: "They're armed, but she's dangerous."

The Pickup, directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along), also features Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Andrew Dice Clay and Ismael Cruz Cordova.

"A routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo," the official synopsis reads.

"As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse."

The Pickup releases Aug. 6 on Prime Video.