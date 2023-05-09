Ed Sheeran will perform at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academy of Country Music announced Tuesday that Sheeran, 32, will take the stage at the annual awards show for the first time.

In a video, Sheeran said he is "super pumped" to be performing at the ACM Awards.

"Who said the Brits don't have a little bit of country in them? I'm really excited to be at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week. This is the first time that I'll be performing on it and I am super pumped about it. And I hope to see you there," the singer told fans.

The news follows the release of Sheeran's sixth studio album, Subtract, on Friday. The album features the singles "Eyes Closed" and "Boat."

In addition, Sheeran was found not liable in the copyright infringement lawsuit regarding his song "Thinking Out Loud" last week.

The ACM Awards will take place Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the ceremony.