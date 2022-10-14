The 31-year-old singer performed his song "Shivers" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.
"Shivers" appears on Sheeran's album =, released in October 2021. The album also features the singles "Bad Habits," "Overpass Graffiti," "The Joker and the Queen" and "2step."
Sheeran will promote = on a new North American stadium tour, the Mathematics tour, in 2023.
The tour will mark Sheeran's first North American tour in five years.
"When I finished the last tour, it had been so heavily publicized of being the biggest tour of all time. When I came back I wanted to make something -- like, I've never played in the round, I never played with a band, I never had fireworks and flamethrowers and all that sort of thing," Sheeran said on The Late Show.
"It's my favorite show that I've done. I can't wait to bring it over," he added.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and ends Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif.
