A new trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites features Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson facing off against the first demon they ever encountered.

The preview, released Thursday, shows Lorraine Warren (Farmiga) and her husband, Ed (Wilson) as they journey to a haunted Pennsylvania home in 1986.

"Ed, there's an evil here," Lorraine says as the teaser continues. "Something I've felt before.

She tells the family living there that "this thing in your house is a demon."

"It's the first one that we ever encountered," she continues. "We were young. We were scared. We ran away. And after all these years, it wasn't done with our family."

The story is inspired by real-life paranormal investigators and is the fourth main Conjuring film.

The first arrived in 2013, followed by The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The cinematic universe also includes the Annabelle and The Nun movies.

The film arrives in theaters Sept. 5.