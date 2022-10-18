'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission
UPI News Service, 10/18/2022
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Echo 3.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins.
Echo 3 is based on the Israeli series When Heroes Fly, which was itself inspired by the Amir Gutfreund novel.
The series takes place in South America and follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family.
"When Amber goes missing along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) -- two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts -- struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war," an official description reads.
Martina Gusman, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and Bradley Whitford also have roles.
Echo 3 hails from Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The series will have a three-episode premiere Nov. 22 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to air weekly.
