Fans of the British soap opera EastEnders will get to choose Denise's path in an upcoming episode as part of the show's 40th anniversary festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers will determine if Denise (Diane Parish) and her estranged husband Jack (Scott Maslen) get back together, or if she chooses to be with Ravi (Aaron Thiara) instead.

The vote will be tallied and shared in during a live episode that premieres in February, BBC reports.

The upcoming anniversary will also feature the return of Ross Kemp's character, Grant, and new information about who assaulted Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

"Whilst we're still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it it, forever," executive producer Chris Clenshaw said.