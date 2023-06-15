Celebrity couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged to be married.

The 30-year-old actor and 29-year-old model announced their engagement Thursday in the new issue of V magazine.

In the interview, Sprouse and Palvin shared how Sprouse proposed in September 2022 after five years of dating.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse said.

"I knew we were building this story up," Palvin added. "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

The couple plan to marry in Palvin's home country of Hungary and shared their feelings about the wedding.

"For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly and being your partner," Sprouse said. "I'm nervous about the event. Frankly, it's about the first dance. I'm nervous about a choreographed dance."

"I'm really not nervous about getting married. I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding," Palvin added. "I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it's a big decision."

Sprouse and Palvin confirmed their engagement on Instagram, writing, "Sprouse's to be."

Sprouse and his brother Cole Sprouse came to fame on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. Palvin is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret.