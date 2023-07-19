Celebrity couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have married.

Sprouse, an actor who starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Palvin, a model known for her work with Victoria's Secret, married in Palvin's home country of Hungary on Saturday, according to local outlet Bors Online.

Sprouse, 30, and Palvin, 29, confirmed the news Tuesday to Vogue. The couple married at Harlekin Birtok, Palvin's parents' property that doubles as an event venue.

"[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event," Palvin said. "But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there."

Palvin wore a custom strapless Vivienne Westwood gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The pair will hold a second, larger wedding in California in the fall.

"It's gonna take some time for me to get used to being called Mrs. Sprouse," Palvin said. "Dylan's been calling me his wife for three years now, so there's not a lot of adjusting on his end. We're excited to go back to LA to our pets and rest a bit -- before we start planning the American wedding."

Sprouse and Palvin first met about six years ago and got engaged in September 2022.

