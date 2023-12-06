Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 32 on Tuesday night.

They were presented with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, which was named for the show's former head judge, who died in April, three days before his 79th birthday.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz -- who sang his hit "I Feel Like Dancing" -- and pro partner Daniella Karagach were the runners-up in the three-hour ABC finale.

The other finalists were Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro were the hosts this season.