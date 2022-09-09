The highly anticipated film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also known for helming action-thriller features like Non-Stop, Orphan, The Shallows and Jungle Cruise, the latter of which also starred Johnson.
The A-list actor and former WWE wrestler additionally served as an executive producer on the film, along with Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia.
Development on a live-action Black Adam film has been in the works for a while, but never came to fruition.
Then, in 2019, Warner Bros. released Shazam!, based on the similar character often seen as Black Adam's arch-rival.
The film did extremely well at the box office and has spawned a direct sequel that is set to be released in 2023. Its success prompted the studio executives to push for a standalone Black Adam film.
Their wish finally came true in 2021, when the project began filming.
It came at the perfect time, though, to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The film was originally set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021, in time for the box office holiday grab, but was pushed back to July 29, 2022.
The date was adjusted yet again after Warner Bros. shifted a number of its theatrical releases around to lighten the strain on visual effects and post-production crews.
