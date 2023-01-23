The trailer shows Edgin (Pine), a bard, assemble a team of adventurers to take on the villainous Red Wizards and their army of undead.
"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," an official description reads.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. The franchise was previously adapted as a trio of live-action films.
