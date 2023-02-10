Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the action-adventure film Friday that will air Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

The preview shows Chris Pine and his team of adventurers take on the "greatest evil the world has ever known."

Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant also star.

Paramount previously shared a trailer in January that shows Pine and the team take on the villainous Red Wizards and their army of undead.

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," an official description reads.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. The game franchise was previously adapted as a trio of live-action films.

The new movie is written by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio and directed by Goldstein and Daley.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters March 31.

