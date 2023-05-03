Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Dune: Part 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi epic Wednesday featuring Austin Butler and Florence Pugh

Dune: Part 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film Dune. The movies are based on the Frank Herbert novel, which follows Paul Atreides, a young noble tasked with protecting the valuable desert planet Arrakis.

The trailer introduces Butler and Pugh as the new characters Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan. Butler sports a shaved head for the role.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul and Chani, a young woman of the Fremen people who inhabit Arrakis. Paul is seen riding a sandworm and getting close to Chani.

Warner Bros. released a poster for the film Tuesday that shows Paul and Chani unite.

Dune: Part 2 is written by John Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and directed by Villeneuve. The film opens in theaters Nov. 17.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!