Sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $81.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Bob Marley: One Love with $7.4 million, followed by Ordinary Angels at No. 3 with $3.9 million, Madame Web at No. 4 with $3.2 million and The Chosen at No. 5 with $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Migration at No. 6 with $2.5 million, Demon Slayer at No. 7 with $2.1 million, Wonka at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Argylle at No. 9 with $1.4 million and The Beekeeper at No. 10 with $1.1 million.