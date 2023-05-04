Drew Barrymore will no longer host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 48-year-old actress and talk show host has dropped out of hosting this year's event in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, according to Variety.

Barrymore has agreed to host the 2024 awards show.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

"I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive," she added.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will still air Sunday but without a host. In addition, MTV has called off the red carpet for the show.

Writers Guild of America voted to authorize a strike this week that went into effect Tuesday. Late-night talk shows such as The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon have shut down and will air reruns, along with Saturday Night Live.

Scripted television series and production on other TV shows and films will likely be affected.