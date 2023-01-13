South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is celebrating its 6th anniversary.

The K-pop stars released a music video for the special single "Reason" on Friday.

In the "Reason" video, Dreamcatcher looks back on the past six years. The video features behind-the-scenes clips and concert footage.

In addition, the video has an animated sequence that shows the members overcoming challenges to take the stage.

Dreamcatcher thanked its fans, known as InSomnia, on Twitter.

"Reason" marks Dreamcatcher's first release since the EP Apocalypse: Follow Us, which debuted in October.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group originally debuted under the name Minx and made its official debut as Dreamcatcher in 2016.