Drake and J. Cole are delaying their It's All a Blur - Big as the What? tour.

Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the singers and rappers have postponed the start of the tour to February.

The Big as the What? tour was originally to kick off with a pair of shows Thursday and Friday in Denver. The tour will now begin Feb. 2 in Tampa Bay, Fla., while the Denver concerts were rescheduled to April 15 and 16.

Billboard confirmed the news.

Drake and J. Cole announced their joint tour in November following the release of their single "First Person Shooter."

Drake originally launched the It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage in July 2023 and concluded the first leg in October.

Drake released his eighth album, For All the Dogs, on Oct. 6.