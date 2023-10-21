Drake's For All the Dogs is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Rod Wave's Nostalgia at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 4 and Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 7, Travis Scott's Utopia at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 10.