Drake Bell and his estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, are headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Thursday that Von Schmeling has filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Von Schmeling cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as September 2022.

People said Von Schmeling is requesting legal and physical custody of her 2-year-old son with Bell and is also seeking spousal support.

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

The divorce proceedings come one week after Bell, an actor known for playing Drake Parker on the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, was found safe after being reported missing and endangered in Florida.

Bell, 36, is also known for voicing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.