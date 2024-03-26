Investigation Discovery announced a new episode of Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Tuesday. Quiet on the Set: Breaking the Silence will air April 7 at 8 p.m. EDT on ID.

Quiet on the Set streams on Max. The four-part series includes testimonials from former Nickelodeon stars on abuse and inappropriate working conditions on the sets of children's shows.

In Quiet on the Set, Drake Bell, star of Drake & Josh, alleges that Brian Peck sexually assaulted him. Others allege misconduct from prolific Nickelodeon creator Dan Schneider, who recorded a response on his YouTube Channel after the series aired.

Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne, Shane Lyons and Hearne's mother, Tracey Brown, will sit down with Soledad O'Brien for Breaking the Silence.