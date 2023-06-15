World of Wonder is giving a glimpse of the new show Keeping Up with Krystal Versace.

The company shared a trailer for the reality series Thursday featuring drag performer Krystal Versace.

Keeping Up follows Versace, the youngest-ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, as she preps for her solo show with her drag family.

"As Krystal manages a hectic tour and her evolving brand, creating 'The Next World' tour with her standard for perfection may be too much for her and her family to handle!" an official synopsis reads.

The trailer introduces Versace and her drag family: best friend Dedelicious, manager La Belle, drag daughter Imani Versace, and fellow performers Bones and Dosa Cat.

Keeping Up with Krystal Versace premieres June 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

Versace came to fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 in 2021 at 19 years old.