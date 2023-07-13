Netflix is teasing D.P. Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jung Hae-in.

D.P. is a South Korean military drama based on the webtoon D.P. Dog's Day by Kim Bo-tong.

The series explores the dark side of military life as it follows a team of Korean military police tasked with catching deserters.

Jung stars as Private Ahn Joon-ho, with Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-yeol, Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant First Class Beom-gu and Son Suk-ku as Captain Im Ji-sup.

The trailer shows Ahn (Jung) and Han (Koo) share a comic moment during a mission gone wrong and also features more somber scenes of Ahn struggling for change.

"Nothing will ever change unless we do something," a tagline for the season reads.

D.P. is written by Kim Bo-tong and directed by Han Jun-hee. Season 2 will premiere July 28 on Netflix.