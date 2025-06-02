'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' teaser gives nod to Maggie Smith
UPI News Service, 06/02/2025
Focus Features is previewing Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.
A teaser trailer released Monday includes a nod to late actress Maggie Smith, who portrayed Lady Violet in the Downton Abbey franchise. The preview shows Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) gazing at a portrait of Violet, her late grandmother.
Smith, who was also well-known for her role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, died in September. She was 89 years old.
Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Violet's son Robert in Downton Abbey, described Smith as "a true legend of her generation."
"Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent," he said at the time.
Bonneville is among the many cast members returning for the third Downton Abbey film. Downton Abbey opened in theaters in 2019, while Downton Abbey: A New Era arrived in 2022. The movies serve as sequels to the ITV series.
