Donna Kelce and Lisa Rinna are among the cast members in the upcoming fourth season of the reality series The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming.

Peacock announced the casting news Friday. The show had previously been given the green light for a fifth season.

The Traitors follows reality television stars from the Real Housewives franchise, Survivor, Love Island USA and other shows.

"Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the ($250,000) prize for themselves," an official synopsis reads. "Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game."

Other new contestants include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury, Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Ian Terry, Johnny Weir, Kristen Kish, Rob Cesternino, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Michael Rapaport, Monet X Change, Natalie Anderson, Porsha Williams, Rob Rausch, Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti, Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell and Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho.

Season 3 premiered in January.