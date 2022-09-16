Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are set to co-anchor a new morning show for CNN.

The announcement for the as-yet-untitled program was made Thursday by CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht.

The show is slated to premiere later this year.

"There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program," said Licht in a statement.

"They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN's resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day."

The new show will mean the end of the nightly program, Don Lemon Tonight.

"The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I've had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it's time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me," said Lemon.

"I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I'm honored by his belief in me. It's going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I'll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we're going to have a lot of fun."

Harlow is currently an anchor of CNN Newsroom from 9-11 a.m. and host of the CNN podcast Boss Files.

Collins, who joined the network in 2017, became CNN's youngest chief White House correspondent at 29 years old last year.

Licht took over the network in May and has been shaking up the staff and schedule.

White House correspondent John Harwood left CNN earlier this month and the network canceled Brian Stelter's weekly media-analysis show, Reliable Sources.

CNN fixtures Chris Cuomo and Jeffrey Toobin also recently saw their last days at the network.