"I can't tell you how proud I am of the 'Rockstar' album and I can't tell you how happy I am that it's finally here to be released!" Parton wrote on Instagram. "I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!"
Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022 after initially turning down the honor.
Rockstar marks Parton's first album since Run, Rose, Run, her companion album for her novel of the same name, co-written with James Patterson.
