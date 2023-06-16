Dolly Parton has released two new tracks from her forthcoming rock album.

The 77-year-old country music star released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson on Friday.

Parton also shared promo art for the songs on Instagram.

"Two brand new tracks from Rockstar are out now!" she wrote.

"Bygones" and "Magic Man" appear on Parton's first-ever rock album, Rockstar. Parton will release the full album Nov. 17.

Rockstar features 30 tracks in total, including nine original songs and 21 covers of rock favorites. In addition to Halford and Wilson, Parton collaborated with Miley Cyrus , Lizzo, Stevie Nicks Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Steven Tyler, Pat Benetar, Debby Harry and other artists.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton previously said.

Parton confirmed plans for a rock album in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2022.