Country music star Dolly Parton will release a rock album in fall 2023.

The 76-year-old singer teased the project during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Parton confirmed she is working on a rock-and-roll album after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November.

"It's gonna come out next fall. And you know what I'm calling it? Rockstar is the name of it," she said.

Parton said the album will feature both original songs and covers of "iconic" songs such as "Purple Rain," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Freebird." She also teased cameos by other artists.

Parton also teased the album during Thursday's episode of Today.

"I really think it's some of the best work I've ever done," the singer said. "I think so. Only because it's different for me. I wanted it to be good."

Parton will host and perform during the NBC holiday special Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, which airs Thursday.

