Dolly Parton recruited former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her cover of the band's song "Let It Be."

Parton, 77, released a cover of "Let It Be" on Friday featuring McCartney, Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Parton announced the collaboration Sunday.

"This song is really special to me because I'm joined by @paulmccartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @mrpeterframpton and @mickfleetwoodofficial," she wrote on Instagram.

The Beatles originally released "Let It Be" in 1970. The song appears on the group's album of the same name.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said in May.

Parton released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson in June.

The singer will release Rockstar on Nov. 17.