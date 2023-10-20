Dolly Parton recruited Miley Cyrus for a cover of Cyrus' song "Wrecking Ball."

Parton, 77, released the cover featuring Cyrus, her goddaughter and a fellow singer and actress, on Friday.

Cyrus, whose father Billy Ray Cyrus is a close friend of Parton's, celebrated the collaboration on Instagram.

"I've grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it's an honor to hear her singing one of my songs," Cyrus wrote.

"I love you Aunt Dolly! I'm so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We're ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Baby Doll, Miley."

"Wrecking Ball" appears on Cyrus fourth studio album, Bangerz, released in 2013. The song's iconic music video has more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Parton's version of "Wrecking Ball" appears on her forthcoming album Rockstar. The album includes nine original songs and 21 covers of favorite rock songs featuring Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Steven Tyler and other artists.

Parton released a cover of the 4 Non Blondes song "What's Up?" featuring Linda Perry in September.

Rockstar is scheduled for release Nov. 17.