Dolly Parton announced Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, the third of her trilogy of photographic books, will be released on Nov. 11.

The book, published by Ten Speed Press, will span all seven decades of Parton's career, from her early work with country music legend Porter Wagoner to the present day.

The book, co-authored by Tom Roland, will include 350 photos from throughout the years, along with stories told with the singer's "trademark wit and heartfelt sincerity," Ten Speed Press said in its announcement.

The publisher said a deluxe edition of the tome will be simultaneously released and will include exclusive features including gilded edges, a satin ribbon page marker and three full-color prints.

An audiobook adaptation, read by Parton, will be published on the same date by Penguin Random House Audio.

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage follows Parton's previous book releases, Songteller and Behind the Seams.