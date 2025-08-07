Doja Cat is teasing new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer, 29, released a 30-second snippet of her song "Jealous Type" on Thursday.

The preview features a neon red rose with Doja Cat's name written in cursive along the stem.

The track will appear on her upcoming, "pop-driven" album, Vie, which is due sometime in the fall, Billboard reports.

The songstress previously shared on X that she had finished the album.

"L'album est complete," her post reads in French.

Her fans shared their excitement in the comments.

"Album of the decade is coming," one social media user wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She previously released Scarlet in 2023.