Doja Cat is going on tour.The 27-year-old singer and rapper announced her first-ever headlining arena tour, the Scarlet tour, on Friday.The new tour will see Doja Cat perform 24 shows across North America. The singer will be joined by special guests Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates.The Scarlet tour kicks off Oct. 31 in San Francisco and concludes Dec. 13 in Chicago.Tickets go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin June 28.Doja Cat released her third studio album, Planet Her, in 2021 and is expected to release a new album this year. The singer most recently released "Attention," her first song of 2023, last week.Here's the full list of dates for the Scarlet tour:Oct. 31 - San Francisco, at Chase CenterNov. 2 - Los Angeles, at Crypto.com ArenaNov. 3 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile ArenaNov. 5 - San Diego, at Viejas ArenaNov. 6 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda CenterNov. 8 - Phoenix, at Footprint CenterNov. 10 - Denver, at Ball ArenaNov. 13 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterNov. 15 - Houston, at Toyota CenterNov. 16 - Dallas, at American Airlines CenterNov. 19 - Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaNov. 24 - Miami, at Kaseya CenterNov. 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterNov. 27 - Washington, at Capital One ArenaNov. 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterNov. 30 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterDec. 2 - Boston, at TD GardenDec. 4 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide ArenaDec. 7 - Minneapolis, at Target CenterDec. 8 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health CenterDec. 10 - Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaDec. 11 - Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaDec. 13 - Chicago, at United Center