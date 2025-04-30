The DreamWorks Animation film Dog Man, based on Dav Pilkey's book series of the same name, is coming to Peacock May 30, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The movie follows the aftermath of "a harebrained surgery" that joins a police officer and his police dog into one "dog man" following an explosion.

Dog Man attempts to win over his police chief, who is voiced by Lil Rel Howery, and stop an evil cat, portrayed by Pete Davidson, who is intent on "cloning himself and creating an evil kitten," per the movie synopsis.

"The story takes a turn when the kitten forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man and in the process, they discover the power of family to bring even the most hostile foes together," the description continues.

Dog Man also features the voices of Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon and Ricky Gervais, and opened in theaters Jan. 31.