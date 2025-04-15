Wink Martindale, host of game shows Tic-Tac-Dough and Gambit, died Tuesday at age 91. Deadline and The Los Angeles Times cited a press release the Martindale family sent out.

A former Memphis, Tenn., radio DJ who set up Elvis Presley 's first interview, Martindale moved to Los Angeles in 1959. In 1964 he hosted his first game show, What's This Song? As the title suggests, contestants would guess the title of the song played.

You Don't Say followed in which contestants guessed the name of a person who fits the clues given. The beauty pageant Dream Girl of '67, Words and Music and Can You Top This were next.

Martindale hosted The New Tic-Tac-Dough from 1978 - 1985. It was a revival of the Jack Barry format in which contestants would answer questions to earn X's and O's on the board.

He continued to host shows such as Gambit, High Rollers, Headline Chasers and a televised rendition of Trivial Pursuit. Martindale received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Martindale was married to Sandra Martindale for 49 years until his death. They have three daughters and an extended family including grandchildren and great grandchildren.