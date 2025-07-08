Disney+ is previewing its slate of upcoming 2025 releases.

In a "Coming Soon in 2025" clip released Tuesday, the streamer teased several new shows, including Alien: Earth and the limited series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Admondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diem Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

The series takes place in 2120, two years prior to the events of the 1979 film Alien. In the upcoming show, "mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined" are discovered.

Alien: Earth arrives on FX and Hulu on Aug. 12.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, meanwhile, stars Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan , John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

The series, due Aug. 20, is described as being "inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her journey to set herself free."

The roster also includes Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is expected in December. A third season has already been ordered.

The streamer also teased Chad Powers and Wonder Man.