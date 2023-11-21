Disney+ has passed on making a second season of its musical comedy series Muppets Mayhem.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Huge thanks to the critic & fan love that got us 6 Emmy noms and a #1 Billboard album. Mayhem was truly the most joyful and collaborative experience of my career. From day one all I've cared about is creating a Muppet-verse and YES I am already cooking up more Muppets with @billbarretta & @JeffYorkes! IT'S HAPPENING!!!" the show's co-creator Adam F. Goldberg wrote on X Tuesday.

The series starred Lilly Singh and Tahj Mowry as music lovers trying to help laid-back rock stars Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (voiced by Barretta, Dave Goelz, Matt Vogel, Eric Jacobson and David Rudman) record their first album.

The streaming service also recently canceled plans for The Spiderwick Chronicles and declined to renew its series National Treasure, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Willow, Big Shot and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.