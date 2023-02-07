Disney+ said the superhero blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on the streaming service globally.

The company announced Monday that this assessment was made based on the number of hours the action movie was streamed in the first five days it was available.

It did not specify how many hours or viewers this translates into, however.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is up for five Academy Awards, most notably for Angela Bassett, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the grieving Queen Ramonda.

The sequel to 2018's Black Panther co-stars Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Martin Freeman.

It shows Wakandans fighting to protect their African nation after the death of their beloved leader, King T'Challa ( Chadwick Boseman ).

Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the making of the movie will by the focus of the special Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday.