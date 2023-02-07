It shows Wakandans fighting to protect their African nation after the death of their beloved leader, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).
Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the making of the movie will by the focus of the special Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday.
