Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, also starring Adams and Dempsey. The pair reprise their roles as Giselle (Adams), a woman from the fairytale kingdom of Andalasia, and Robert (Dempsey), a New York attorney and single father.
The new film sees Giselle and Robert married and living with Robert's daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), in the suburb of Monroeville. When Gisele uses a magic wand to wish for a fairytale life, the spell backfires and she starts to become a wicked villain.
Disney+ previously released a teaser photo for the film featuring Adams and Rudolph.
