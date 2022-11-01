Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Disenchanted.

Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, also starring Adams and Dempsey. The pair reprise their roles as Giselle (Adams), a woman from the fairytale kingdom of Andalasia, and Robert (Dempsey), a New York attorney and single father.

The new film sees Giselle and Robert married and living with Robert's daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), in the suburb of Monroeville. When Gisele uses a magic wand to wish for a fairytale life, the spell backfires and she starts to become a wicked villain.

Disney+ previously released a teaser photo for the film featuring Adams and Rudolph.

In addition, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz return as songwriters, with Menken to compose to score.

Disenchanted starts streaming Nov. 18 on Disney+.