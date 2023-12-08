NBC released the teaser for the third and final season of La Brea on Friday. La Brea returns Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

The teaser shows the modern day cast running from dinosaurs. The synopsis of the season premiere confirms the dinosaurs destroyed their camp so they have to find a new home.

In La Brea, a sinkhole opened on La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles, transporting a group of commuters to a prehistoric world.

NBC renewed the show for its third season in February. In November, Deadline reported the show would end.

The teaser indicates that the survivors are getting closer to finding a way back to modern day. Their family members in the present continue to help look for them.

Creator David Appelbaum returns as showrunner to conclude the show. La Brea films in Australia, including the recreation of modern day Los Angeles.