Comedy Central announced the Season 2 premiere of animated comedy Digman! has been moved to July 23, the same night as South Park's Season 27 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both shows had originally been scheduled for July 9 season premieres, but the network recently announced South Park's season would instead begin July 23.

Comedy Central has now confirmed that the premiere date for Digman! has now also been changed, and the first episode of the season will air directly following the South Park premiere.

Digman! Season 2 features the further adventures of archaeologist Rip Digman (voiced by Andy Samberg) and supporting cast Saltine (Mitra Jouhari), Swooper (Tim Robinson), Agatha (Dale Soules), Zane (Guz Khan), Bella (Melissa Fumero) and Quail Eegan (Tim Meadows).

"The half-hour animated series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet," the official synopsis reads.

Season 1 of Digman! is now streaming on Paramount+ and Comedy Central Video On Demand.