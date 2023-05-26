Diddy just released a new track "Act Bad" with the City Girls and rapper Fabolous.

Diddy made his Met Gala debut with Caresha Brownlee, also known as Yung Miami of the City Girls earlier this month. Her podcast Caresha Please airs on his Revolt network. Now, through his Love Records, "Act Bad" has hit the market just in time for summer. And that's how Diddy planned it.

"We all teamed up together to drop the song of the summer," he said. "It's gonna be an 'Act Bad' summer," the rap mogul said in a social media post. "Act bad just means being free, enjoying yourself not giving a [expletive]," he added.

When Diddy and Brownlee attended the Met Ball, it prompted more speculation about their relationship. That's especially after Diddy who alternately goes by Love, welcomed a baby girl, also named Love last year with another woman.

"We're still friends!" Brownlee told The Cut when asked if the two were still dating prior to the Met Gala. "We're still good friends! But we're single. That's not my man. We had our own situation, I'm not gonna put a title on it. We were [expletive] with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

At the Gala, when actress La La Vasquez asked if the two were dating, Diddy answered somewhat affirmatively, although he was sweating at the time.

"We don't put titles on it, he said. "This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

Diddy is expected to release a new full-length album on Love Records later this year.