Paramount+ is renewing Dexter: Original Sin for Season 2, various media outlets reported Tuesday.

The Dexter prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as a younger version of serial killer Dexter, who is portrayed by Michael C. Hall in the original series that first aired on Showtime in 2006.

Christian Slater portrays Dexter's father, who offers guidance regarding who Dexter should kill while evading detection by police.

"It's also just so fun because this season is a period piece, within a period piece," Clyde Phillips, showrunner for Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2, previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have all this great imagery we get to use from the '90s, but also from the '70s, with Harry's story. We get to lay in all these wonderful wall phones, the first car phone, whatever it is. We're having so much fun watching people watch out for all of that."

Hall narrated the premiere season, which included cast members Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.

The news arrives as another franchise spinoff, Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel to New Blood, is in the works.