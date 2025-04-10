The first season of Devil May Cry came to Netflix in April. The animated series earned 5.3 million views in its first four days of release, the streaming service said.
Capcom, a video game publisher, has released five mainline Devil May Cry video games and one reboot. The video game series was created by Hideki Kamiya. The latest entry, Devil May Cry V, was released in 2019.
